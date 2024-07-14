The SC verdict

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Justice served” carried by the newspaper yesterday. It deserves praise for articulating a highly plausible argument on this political development.

Expectedly, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed the apex court’s verdict and the components of coalition government have assailed it. Expressing some serious reservations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has requested the apex court to revisit its verdict.

Be that as it may, the apex court judgement is a highly positive development for a beleaguered PTI, and its incarcerated leadership. It has thrown up an opportunity for Imran Khan to grab it with both hands in order to strengthen his party and fight off a slew of cases against him with new zeal and fervour.

This verdict, however, must have eroded the confidence of the ruling coalition which has already found itself pitted against some formidable economic challenges, to say the least. While the apex court deserves praise the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is required to be censured for failing to act independently and impartially.

Saleem Asghar Awan, Rawalpindi

