AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-13

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government on Friday notified a hike in electricity prices up to Rs 7.12 per unit for domestic consumers from base tariff of Rs 29.78/KWh in FY24 to Rs 35.50/KWh in FY25. On July 11, 2024, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority put a rubber stamp on the increase and alteration proposed by the Power Division to meet IMF conditions.

The energy charges increased to Rs 10.94/KWh from Rs 7.63/KWh, while capacity charges rose by PKR 1.38/KWh recording at Rs 18.39/KWh. The notification has to be shared with the IMF prior to reach Finance Minister Washington for a new package of % 6-7 billion.

The primary reason for the increase in energy charges was due to the assumption of higher dispatch of RLNG for generation and lower utilization of both local and imported coal compared to the assumptions made for FY24. Additionally, capacity charges rose due to assumption of devaluation of PKR against USD and addition of new capacity.

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

Moreover, previously for different categories of industries PKR 440-550/KW/month of fixed charges were applicable based on 50% of the sanctioned load or actual Maximum Demand Indicator (MDI), whichever is higher. Now fixed charges are set flat at PKR 1,250/KW/month based on 25% of sanctioned load or actual MDI, whichever is higher.

Furthermore, for residential consumers NEPRA has increased the fixed charges from PKR 200-500/KW/month to PKR 500-2000/KW/month. We estimate that additional revenue of PKR 66.2bn will be collected amid rise in fixed charges.

The federal government decided to waive off the impact of rebasing for both protected and non-protected, non-ToU consumers, using up to 200 units from Jul’25 till Sep’25. This delay in upward revision would increase the tariff differential subsidy by PKR 50bn, which will be funded by reducing the PSDP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF nepra electricity Federal Government power sector RLNG Power Division electricity prices power consumers imported coal hike in power rates IMF and Pakistan domestic consumers Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

FBR fails to achieve Rs9.4trn collection target

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Read more stories