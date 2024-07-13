No threat to govt after ruling: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday said that the Supreme Court decision to give the reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is tantamount to rewriting the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The Supreme Court verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) reserved seats does not pose any threat to the incumbent coalition government.

A lot of questions have been raised due to the decision of the apex court. Those who read and understand the law will continue commenting on today’s decision, as a situation has been developed where there is no clarity. Article 51 and Article 106 of the Constitution of Pakistan have been rewritten instead of being interpreted. In today’s decision, the Supreme Court has exceeded its Constitutional limits.

The 80 winning members neither appeared before the Election Commission, the Peshawar High Court, nor the Supreme Court, nor did they submit an affidavit stating that they belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” the Law Minister expressed these views while addressing a news conference.

He said there was no danger for the incumbent government as it still has a majority with 209 members in the National Assembly.

Answering a question, the Law Minister said he was not sure whether the government would file a review petition challenging the verdict or not as it was the prerogative of the federal cabinet, not a minister.

He said 80 candidates had never claimed in the Supreme Court that they belonged to PTI and questioned why they had to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). “These 80 candidates said that they belonged to SIC,” he emphasised.

