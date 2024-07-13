AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

No threat to govt after ruling: minister

Naveed Butt Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday said that the Supreme Court decision to give the reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is tantamount to rewriting the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The Supreme Court verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) reserved seats does not pose any threat to the incumbent coalition government.

A lot of questions have been raised due to the decision of the apex court. Those who read and understand the law will continue commenting on today’s decision, as a situation has been developed where there is no clarity. Article 51 and Article 106 of the Constitution of Pakistan have been rewritten instead of being interpreted. In today’s decision, the Supreme Court has exceeded its Constitutional limits.

The 80 winning members neither appeared before the Election Commission, the Peshawar High Court, nor the Supreme Court, nor did they submit an affidavit stating that they belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” the Law Minister expressed these views while addressing a news conference.

He said there was no danger for the incumbent government as it still has a majority with 209 members in the National Assembly.

Answering a question, the Law Minister said he was not sure whether the government would file a review petition challenging the verdict or not as it was the prerogative of the federal cabinet, not a minister.

He said 80 candidates had never claimed in the Supreme Court that they belonged to PTI and questioned why they had to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). “These 80 candidates said that they belonged to SIC,” he emphasised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC NA PTI SC verdict Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar reserved seats SIC reserved seats Reserved seats case

Comments

200 characters

No threat to govt after ruling: minister

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories