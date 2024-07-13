AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

Lahore faces urban flooding

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 07:17am

LAHORE: A record of last 30 years was broken on Friday when the city of Lahore witnessed 315 millimeter. The city had received 291 millimeter rain last year in the area of Lakshmi Chowk. This time is was Tajpura, which has registered heavy spell so far.

It is pertinent to mention that the Met Office has forecast more rains in the metropolis during the next 24 hours, which could further increase the level of rainwater.

Resultantly, heavy rain inundated roads and submerged low-lying areas.

The neighbourhoods of Lakshmi Chowk received 170 mm rain, Pani Wala Talab 151 mm, Qurtuba Chowk, 152 mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 151 mm, Mughalpura 145 mm, Airport 86 mm, Upper Mall 130 mm, Samanabad 153 mm, Iqbal Town 152 mm, Gulberg Town 103 mm, Chowk Nakhuda 155 mm, Nishter Town 162 mm, Jail Road 55 mm and Farrukhabad 140 mm.

In addition, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, Nikyal and Barnala areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gujranwala, Jehlam, Mandibahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Pakpattan and their adjacent areas too experienced heavy showers. A host of areas suffered from power outages as well.

More than 177 feeders operated by Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to the heavy rainfall, causing widespread power outages across the city.

The monsoon deluge inundated various parts of the city, with Tajpura recording the highest rainfall at 242 millimeters.

Heavy rainfall increased inflows in local nullahs/streams and caused urban flooding in low lying areas. It also affected daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore monsoon rains floods met office urban flooding Lahore rains

Comments

200 characters

Lahore faces urban flooding

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories