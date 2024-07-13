Lahore faces urban flooding

LAHORE: A record of last 30 years was broken on Friday when the city of Lahore witnessed 315 millimeter. The city had received 291 millimeter rain last year in the area of Lakshmi Chowk. This time is was Tajpura, which has registered heavy spell so far.

It is pertinent to mention that the Met Office has forecast more rains in the metropolis during the next 24 hours, which could further increase the level of rainwater.

Resultantly, heavy rain inundated roads and submerged low-lying areas.

The neighbourhoods of Lakshmi Chowk received 170 mm rain, Pani Wala Talab 151 mm, Qurtuba Chowk, 152 mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 151 mm, Mughalpura 145 mm, Airport 86 mm, Upper Mall 130 mm, Samanabad 153 mm, Iqbal Town 152 mm, Gulberg Town 103 mm, Chowk Nakhuda 155 mm, Nishter Town 162 mm, Jail Road 55 mm and Farrukhabad 140 mm.

In addition, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, Nikyal and Barnala areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gujranwala, Jehlam, Mandibahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Pakpattan and their adjacent areas too experienced heavy showers. A host of areas suffered from power outages as well.

More than 177 feeders operated by Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to the heavy rainfall, causing widespread power outages across the city.

The monsoon deluge inundated various parts of the city, with Tajpura recording the highest rainfall at 242 millimeters.

Heavy rainfall increased inflows in local nullahs/streams and caused urban flooding in low lying areas. It also affected daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

