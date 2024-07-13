Governor pays a visit to Bibi Pak Daman

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Friday visited Darbar Bibi Pak Daman where he offered special prayers for peace in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Muharram is a holy month which reminds us of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala. He said that ‘Ahle-bayt’ sacrificed their lives but did not bow down to falsehood.

Moreover, the governor visited the residence of Barrister Mian Amir Hassan to attend a Majlis.

In the Majlis tragedy of Karbala was discussed. Tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala.

Barrister Amir Hassan, Mian Tariq Sajjad, Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, Engineer Mansoor Hussain, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Information Secretary of People's Party Central Punjab, Sardar Ali and others were present.

