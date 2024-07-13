Aliyev, Zardari for expanding bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: The signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and Azerbaijan would give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, commerce, tourism, mines and minerals, science and technology, law and justice, and culture.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have affirmed their commitment to further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of bilateral interest, especially energy, trade, connectivity, defence, and people-to-people linkages. These topics were discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday.

Welcoming President Ilham Aliyev, President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan wanted to build a sustainable and result-oriented engagement with Central Asian Republics and Azerbaijan. He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan could also explore the possibility of working together in the renewable energy sector.

The President highlighted the importance of Gwadar port and said that Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan could benefit from it for promoting regional trade, connectivity and tourism, besides bringing shared economic prosperity to the region.

