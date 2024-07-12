E-Bike programme launched: CM vows to come up with more initiatives

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative, E-bike programme by giving the symbolic key of the first E-bike to a college student of Jampur, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced E-Bike project phase 2, establishing solarized charging stations in the colleges and universities.

She also announced to give bikes to those students who remained deprived of the affection of their parents.

The CM also launched “Vehicle Inspection Regime” for Private Vehicle Project and also gave the first e-loader rickshaw manufacturing license in Punjab to the Nawawa Mobilizers Company.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif made various mega announcements during her address of E-Bike launching ceremony. A special scholarship worth Rs 25 billion was announced for the students along with early launching of a laptop scheme for the students was also announced and subsequently transferring Punjab to the electric transport under a “Green Vision” Programme.

The CM persuaded other provinces to launch E-Bike Scheme for the students by following Punjab Province. The CM said, “Today E-Bike Project has been launched and we will further increase its number in the next phase. The Punjab government will pay Rs.20 thousand out of Rs.40 thousand for making down payment of E-Bike.”

She added, “More than 100,000 applications were submitted, 27200 students will be given E-Bike. All districts have equal representation in this scheme. There is no quota of women in any scheme of the Punjab government. We received applications of 8 thousand female students and we are giving E-Bike to all of them. Daughters should learn to drive E-Bike for their empowerment.”

The CM said we will also give laptops to the students in coming days and I have inspected its model.

“Those students who do not afford to acquire higher education; we are introducing a scholarship programme worth Rs 25 billion for them. It is my responsibility to facilitate children to acquire education. No children will sit at home for failing to pay fee. We have fixed monthly installments of E-Bike at a highly reasonable price. Those children whose parents are not alive, we have abolished acquiring guarantee condition of their parents. The world has moved quite ahead with regard to improving the environment. We have also to make Punjab Green and I want that Punjab should also be shifted to electric transport like the world.”

She said, “We will make green every sector of Punjab. We will establish solarized charging stations for the charging of E-Bike across Punjab. Battery insurance of E-Bike will also be given in case of theft or fire eruption. Not a single bike has been given on any recommendation and e-balloting has been done in its distribution. We have signed one MoU with a famous bus company of the world for getting environment friendly buses and 27 buses will arrive by December. It is my dream that environment friendly buses ply in every city. We are giving a helmet and kite protection with bikes. The students should ride their bikes slowly and do not over speed as they have to take care of their parents.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024