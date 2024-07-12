World Population Day 11 July: Messages from Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister, Sindh

TEXT: Every year on 11th July, World Population Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the concerning growth rate of the population and its implications on both individuals and society. The unchecked population growth hinders the government's efforts to bring about socio-economic development in the province. Therefore, everyone must address this escalating population growth.

This year's theme for World Population Day, "Embracing the power of inclusive data towards a resilient and equitable future for all", emphasizes the need to delve deeper into data collection and analysis to create more inclusive and resilient societies and systems. It acknowledges that reliable data and analysis are crucial for meeting the needs of marginalized communities that have been overlooked. The Population Welfare Department of Sindh has implemented Electronic Client Reporting (ECR) in the existing Contraceptive Logistic Management Information System (CLMIS) to ensure more reliable family planning data, facilitating better decision-making. This initiative is being replicated in other provinces as well.

Following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the Government of Sindh has been steadfast in supporting comprehensive family planning and reproductive health measures. The Health and Population Welfare Departments are headed by a female Minister who is deeply committed to the FP 2030 targets, which promote rights-based family planning commitments to empower women and girls to make informed decisions about contraception and participate equally in society and its development.

While Sindh is making efforts to control its natural population growth, the influx of people migrating to Sindh, particularly Karachi, due to various socio-economic, political and environmental reasons is putting pressure on the province's resources, infrastructure and services, leading to additional challenges. Sindh is facing a dual burden of population growth stemming from natural growth and migration from other parts of the country and rural to urban areas. The migrants typically settle in slums and peri-urban areas, which are now receiving focused support from private partners. Family Health Days are organized weekly, along with satellite camps, to ensure access to quality family planning and reproductive health services.

Pakistan and other developing countries are striving to meet the targets set for Sindh to achieve contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) by 2025 and 2030, which are 47% and 57% respectively. Committed to achieving international and national commitments, Sindh recognizes the detrimental impact of unregulated and rapid population expansion on socio-economic development. Integrated approaches are deemed necessary for improving the lives of impoverished women and children. The Mother and Child Support Program (MCSP) aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, benefiting approximately 1.3 million expectant and lactating women in the next 5 years. The Sindh Integrated Health and Population Project, supported by the World Bank and Islamic Bank, aims to enhance the quality and utilization of basic reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health and nutrition services.

This project will improve access to quality healthcare services for people living near selected government dispensaries in remote and peri-urban areas, as well as in flood-affected settlements in Sindh.

Sindh has taken the lead in enacting major legislation to uphold the rights of women and girls, including the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 2013, the Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Act of 2013, and the Reproductive Health Rights Act of 2019, amended in 2021 with provisions for marital counseling, registration of nikah, maternal and perinatal death surveillance, and telehealth. The Education Department has introduced Life Skills Based Education for schools and colleges.

The Government of Sindh is dedicated to supporting the Population Welfare Department in achieving the targets for reducing the population growth rate. The government pledges to support the department in the noble cause of Planned Parenthood, where every child is wanted, well cared for, and educated. It is expected that all women and marginalized communities in Sindh will have access to family planning and reproductive health services in an equitable and unbiased manner.

