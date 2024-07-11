AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
Sri Lankan shares inch down as healthcare stocks fall

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.08% at 11,802.26
Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 05:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares inched down on Thursday, as a fall in healthcare stocks outweighed a rise in consumer staples.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.08% at 11,802.26.

Healthcare stocks dropped 2%, with Asiri Hospital Holdings declining 4.4% and being the biggest drag.

Dairy products-maker Kotmale Holdings’ 10.1% climb led gains among consumer staples stocks as the sector rose 1.8%.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC rose 50% and was the benchmark’s top percentage gainer. The Nuwara Eliya Hotels Company PLC fell 7.8% and was the top percentage loser.

Sri Lanka shares drop as communication services stocks decline

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 17.6 million shares from 33.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 541.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.8 million) from 801.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 95.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 516.9 million rupees, the data showed.

