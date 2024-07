LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose further at the start of trading Thursday as global indices benefit from the likelihood of a US interest-rate cut in September.

London’s FTSE 100 index climbed 0.1 percent to 8,203.30 points, building on Wednesday’s solid gains.

European stock markets rebound at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index advanced 0.4 percent to 7,602.22 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.2 percent to 18,445.15.