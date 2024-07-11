AGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
AIRLINK 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
BOP 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
DFML 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
FCCL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
FFL 9.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 157.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.25%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.04%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PPL 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 35.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
TREET 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
UNITY 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 1.4 (0.02%)
BR30 27,267 Increased By 52.9 (0.19%)
KSE100 79,919 Increased By 22.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 25,472 Increased By 4.5 (0.02%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Colombia beat Uruguay to reach Copa final, players clash with fans

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 11:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CHARLOTTE: Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 in Wednesday’s Copa America semi-final despite playing the second half with only 10 men to set up a title decider against defending champions Argentina, before the night descended into chaos as players clashed with fans.

The semi-final in Charlotte, North Carolina ended with Uruguayan players confronting Colombian fans in the stands as security personnel struggled to restore order.

South American governing body CONMEBOL said it was investigating the incident.

With the majority of the 70,000-plus crowd cheering on Colombia from the start, Jefferson Lerma scored the winner after Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez had missed three good opportunities to put his side ahead.

The Liverpool striker had a great chance in the box in the 17th minute but curled his effort inches wide before a scuffed shot and another curling strike failed to find the target as he sat on his haunches wondering how he had missed.

Uruguay were made to pay for those missed chances when Lerma rose above the defence at a corner and squeezed his header past goalkeeper Sergio Rochet as James Rodriguez claimed his sixth assist of the tournament.

“We played an excellent match. The referee was not good… The match was very complicated, against a very tough opponent,” said Rodriguez, who broke Argentine Lionel Messi’s record of five assists in a single edition of the Copa America.

“But we achieved a well-deserved final. I’ve been here for almost 13 years, wanting this. We are happy.”

Munoz sees red

The game took a turn in first-half stoppage time when Colombia right back Daniel Munoz elbowed Manuel Ugarte in the chest when play was stopped and picked up a second booking.

With Uruguay dominating possession in the second half, manager Marcelo Bielsa threw on Luis Suarez in the 67th minute and the veteran striker nearly scored moments later, the 37-year-old’s shot hitting the post as he sank to his knees in frustration.

Colombia coach happy that gamble to attack Uruguay with 10 men paid off

Colombia had a golden opportunity to seal the win in the 88th minute when they won the ball back in Uruguay’s box but Mateus Uribe sent his low shot wide.

Colombia fans were left in disbelief when Uribe saw another shot deflect off the keeper and cannon off the crossbar in added time.

Despite those misses Colombia held on for victory, extending their unbeaten run to a national record 28 games and reaching their first final since 2001 when they won their only title.

“I would have preferred to avoid the sending off of the Colombian player,” Bielsa said.

“What happened in the second half, given the way in which Colombia had to play to maintain their situation with one man down, created greater challenges than the ones we were facing when they were 11.”

Colombia face Argentina in Florida on Sunday while Uruguay stay in Charlotte for the third-place playoff against Canada on Saturday.

It is Uruguay’s best Copa performance since their last title win in 2011.

Argentina are tied with Uruguay on 15 Copa titles and will own the record outright if they beat Colombia at Miami Gardens.

After the game, videos showed what appeared to be Uruguay players wading into the stands to exchange blows with Colombia fans as police personnel tried to keep the two sides apart.

Uruguay Copa America 2024 Uruguay vs Brazil Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America semi final Colombia beat Uruguay players clash with fans

Comments

200 characters

Colombia beat Uruguay to reach Copa final, players clash with fans

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

Oil prices tick up as crude, gasoline inventories ease

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

Read more stories