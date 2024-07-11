AGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
BOP 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
DFML 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.96%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
FFL 9.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.05%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.04%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PPL 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 35.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TPLP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
TREET 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
UNITY 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 1.6 (0.02%)
BR30 27,273 Increased By 58.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 79,905 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Colombia coach happy that gamble to attack Uruguay with 10 men paid off

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 11:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CHARLOTTE: Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo was delighted that his gamble to stay on the attack against Uruguay despite going down to 10 men paid off on Wednesday after they emerged with a 1-0 win that set up a Copa America final against Argentina.

Colombia took a 1-0 lead before having right back Daniel Munoz sent off in first-half stoppage time of their semi-final in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Down a man for the whole of the second half, Lorenzo opted to keep two forwards on the pitch to create chances instead of sitting back and ‘parking the bus’.

“One of the main topics we discuss is that we never want to be one man down. It is almost impossible to maintain performance with 10 players on the pitch,” Lorenzo told reporters.

“Teams that were dominating their opponents when they were one man down were eliminated from the tournament.

We really analysed that situation. “With the formation, we only had two options of 5-4, 5-3-1 or to keep it 4-3-2 and create opportunities.

We chose that one and God favoured us. Some of their opportunities didn’t go in, but we also missed some goals and we made it.“

Colombia could have doubled their lead at the end when Mateus Uribe missed two chances, but Lorenzo was just relieved to get the better of Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Uruguay coach Bielsa takes responsibility for Copa America exit

“I think that to beat Bielsa, you need to walk many miles. He is a referent coach and I really admire him as a person. It was our turn to win, that’s all,” he added. Lorenzo also refused to criticise Munoz, who picked up a second yellow card after elbowing Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte.

“Daniel is feeling a bit sad because he’s a lion on the pitch and once more he got a bit emotional,” he said.

“I hugged him and I told him that without him we wouldn’t be where we are, so he has to hold his head up high.”

Colombia’s victory also set a national record of 28 matches unbeaten and Lorenzo paid tribute to former boss Francisco ‘Pacho’ Maturana, who went 27 games without defeat.

“Pacho and his group, they gave us a very important legacy. They left it for us and that was the foundation for Colombian football,” he said.

“So I’m not superior to him, this benefits Colombian football.”

Comments

200 characters

Colombia coach happy that gamble to attack Uruguay with 10 men paid off

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

Oil prices tick up as crude, gasoline inventories ease

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

Read more stories