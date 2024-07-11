AGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
AIRLINK 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
BOP 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
DFML 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
FCCL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
FFL 9.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 157.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
KEL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.25%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.04%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PPL 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
TREET 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
UNITY 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 27,273 Increased By 58.5 (0.22%)
KSE100 79,911 Increased By 14.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,466 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Uruguay coach Bielsa takes responsibility for Copa America exit

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 11:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said his side had more talent in their ranks than Colombia and therefore he should be the one taking responsibility for Wednesday’s Copa America semi-final defeat.

Jefferson Lerma scored the winner as 10-man Colombia claimed a 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to progress to Sunday’s final.

Uruguay, 15-times champions, had been one of the pre-tournament favourites and beat hosts United States and five-times World Cup champions Brazil en route to the last four.

“Uruguay was in a clear condition to win this match if you assess the individual talent in each squad,” Bielsa told reporters.

“I manage the team that, in my opinion, had the stronger individual talent vis-à-vis the opponent, and we weren’t able to make the difference that I thought we were going to make if you compared both formations.

“I am personally liable for not achieving the result, despite having these players that were capable of being superior than the opponent.

“We were not able to seize our extra man advantage, and when a team wins with less individual talent, logically, the manager that is coaching the weaker team shows that he is superior than the coach that had the best players.”

Uruguay had a number of chances to score in the first half but struggled to create opportunities after Colombia’s Daniel Munoz was sent off just before halftime.

Colombia, Uruguay clash in Copa semi-final with records in sight

“The first half, even if we didn’t dominate possession, it was very even, and we should have made the difference. With one man down in the second half for Colombia, the match was completely interrupted,” Bielsa said.

“It was constantly start and stop. We should have created more chances and caused damage to the opponent. In the last minutes, they could have scored because they had clear chances.

“But we tried every possible way, every possible path.”

After the match, Uruguay players clashed with Colombia fans in the stands, and governing body CONMEBOL has opened an investigation into the incident.

Uruguay next face Canada in the third-place playoff match on Saturday.

Uruguay Copa America 2024 Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America semi final Marcelo Bielsa

Comments

200 characters

Uruguay coach Bielsa takes responsibility for Copa America exit

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

Oil prices tick up as crude, gasoline inventories ease

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

Read more stories