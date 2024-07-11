AGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
AIRLINK 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
BOP 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
DFML 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
FCCL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
FFL 9.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 157.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.25%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.04%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PPL 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 35.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
TREET 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
UNITY 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 1.4 (0.02%)
BR30 27,267 Increased By 52.9 (0.19%)
KSE100 79,919 Increased By 22.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 25,472 Increased By 4.5 (0.02%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Long-end JGB yields fall as strong 20-year auction buoys demand

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 11:18am

TOKYO: Longer-dated Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, flattening the yield curve, following strong demand at a sale of the 20-year paper.

The 20-year JGB yield dropped 2 basis points (bps) to 1.935% as of 0432 GMT, retreating from a 13-year high of 1.960% hit on Wednesday.

The 30-year yield declined 1 bp to 2.215%, while the 10-year yield eased 0.5 bp to 1.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 yen to 142.84. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

While the auction result was “stronger than initially thought,” the so-called super-long yields are unlikely to remain depressed for long, said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“The recent pattern for long-end auctions is the result comes out better than expected but then the bonds sell off in the following hours or days,” he said.

“Long-end JGB performance has been weak over the past few weeks, as there are no real buyers of super-long bonds.” At the shorter end, the two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.335%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.605%.

The gap between two- and 30-year yields narrowed by 1 bp to 188 bps.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

The finance ministry sold 755.5 trillion yen of 20-year bonds on Thursday, with measures of demand improving from the previous month’s auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio improved to 3.80 from 3.27, and the tail - the gap between the average and the lowest successful bid price - narrowed to 0.05 yen from 0.07 yen.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

Long-end JGB yields fall as strong 20-year auction buoys demand

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

Oil prices tick up as crude, gasoline inventories ease

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

Read more stories