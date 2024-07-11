AGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
AIRLINK 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
BOP 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
DFML 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
FCCL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
FFL 9.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 157.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.25%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.04%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PPL 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 35.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
TREET 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
UNITY 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 1.4 (0.02%)
BR30 27,267 Increased By 52.9 (0.19%)
KSE100 79,919 Increased By 22.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 25,472 Increased By 4.5 (0.02%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 11:11am

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor decline, depreciating 0.03% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 278.48, a loss of Re0.08 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit had settled at 278.40 against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar fell a touch on Thursday although moves were largely subdued ahead of a U.S. inflation report due later in the day, while sterling firmed on receding expectations for an August rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE).

In the broader market, the dollar was on the back foot, though currencies were mostly trading sideways as investors were hesitant to take on fresh positions ahead of the U.S. inflation report.

Against the greenback, the euro gained 0.04% to $1.0834, and the Aussie dollar rose 0.01% to $0.6754.

The dollar was little changed at 104.95 against a basket of currencies.

Expectations are for core inflation in the US to have risen 0.2% on a monthly basis in June, putting the annual figure at 3.4%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Thursday as crude stocks fell after U.S. refineries ramped up processing and as gasoline inventories eased, signalling stronger demand.

Brent futures rose 35 cents, or 0.4% to $85.43 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.47 a barrel.

US crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels to 445.1 million barrels in the week ended July 5, far exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel draw.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

Oil prices tick up as crude, gasoline inventories ease

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

Read more stories