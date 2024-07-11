Strike against TTP inside Afghanistan: US says it’s related to independent decisions of Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States has hinted at potential military strikes against Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) inside Afghanistan, saying Washington wanted to tackle regional security threats in collaboration with Islamabad.

During their respective news briefings at Pentagon and in Washington, the US spokesmen said that talks were under way to enhance military capability of Pakistan Army.

Pentagon spokesman Major-General Patrick Ryder said airstrikes on TTP inside Afghanistan are related to independent decisions of Pakistan. “It would be the decision of Pakistan as to how it resolves national security issues.”

He said he will not talk about internal decisions of Pakistan, adding “We have longstanding relations with Pakistan and there is a relationship of security cooperation. We will work together with Pakistan to prevent regional terrorism.”

Responding to a question, Ryder elaborated “I’m not going to get into Pakistani domestic decisions. As you know, there are concerns throughout the region when it comes to terrorism. But as it relates to sovereign decisions by Pakistan in terms of how they protect their borders and how they address security within the nation, I’d have to refer you (reporter) to them.”

When further asked as to how the US can help Pakistan to crush the TTP network in Afghanistan, the Pentagon spokesman said “Well, look, we have a long relationship with Pakistan working on counterterrorism.

At the end of the day, those are discussions that need to happen between the US and Pakistan in terms of what support does Pakistan request. Again, we have a security cooperation relationship in that regard.

I don’t have anything specific or new to announce other than to say, as we have for a very long time, we’ll continue to have those discussions and look at ways we can work together to prevent and deter regional terrorism.”

When queried where there are no US strikes against TTP in Afghanistan, Ryder said “I’m not going to get into potential future operations or discuss intelligence. So, thank you. Sir.”

In his news briefing, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller while strongly condemning the human rights violations in Afghanistan, ruled out any support or funding to the Taliban authorities.

Miller said that Washington does not support the Taliban and has made it clear that it does not fund them.

The spokesperson said that the UN has released a report on the mistreatment of women in Afghanistan and the so-called moral surveillance in the country. The arbitrary and unexpected enforcement of the Taliban’s so-called morality violates the human rights of the Afghan people, he added.

Miller said that they are closely monitoring the Taliban’s treatment of the Afghan people, especially women, and expect the Taliban to respect their assurances to the Afghan people and the international community. He said that the Taliban’s relationship with the international community depends on their actions.

Responding to a question, Miller said the people of Pakistan have suffered a great loss in war against terrorism.

“The US wants to tackle regional security threats in collaboration with Pakistan. Talks are under way to enhance military capability of Pakistan Army,” the spokesman said.

When asked to comment on the latest development in the murder case of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Miller said “I’m not aware of this case, so I’m not going to comment in any way specifically on it at all but, of course, we support the work of journalists around the world. And we think that it’s important that they be able to do that job – their job safely.”