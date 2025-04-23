Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal decline against the US dollar during intra-day trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 9:49am, the local currency was hovering at 280.83 against the greenback, down by Re0:06 against the previous day close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed the day at 280.77 against the US dollar.

Internationally, the US dollar rose sharply and then steadied on Wednesday as President Donald Trump backed away from threats of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a relief to investors while optimism around trade deals lifted beaten down sentiment.

The markets this week have been grappling with the notion that the Fed’s independence could be under threat after repeated attacks by Trump on Powell for not cutting rates since the president resumed office in January.

But late on Tuesday Trump appeared to back down.

“I have no intention of firing him,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. “I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates.”

That left the dollar rising rapidly at the start of the trading day in Asian hours, but it steadied by mid-morning.

The dollar rose more than 1% against the yen to 143.21 in early trading and was last slightly stronger at 141.77. Against the Swiss franc , the dollar was last 0.29% stronger at 0.8216, having jumped more than 1% earlier in the session.

The euro stood at $1.14, while sterling eased 0.17% at $1.3311.

The dollar had been trading near multi-year lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc on Tuesday, while the yen hit a seven month high as investors dumped U.S. assets, worried by trade tensions and Trump’s attacks on the Fed.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose almost 1% in early trade on Wednesday, extending the prior day’s gains as investors weighed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran, a drop in U.S. crude stocks and a softer tone from Donald Trump on the Federal Reserve.

The market found support after Trump on Tuesday backed off from threats to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, after days of intensifying criticisms of him for not cutting interest rates. Trump also signalled the possibility of lower tariffs on China.

Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.9%, to $68.05 a barrel at 0007 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.27 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.94%.

The U.S. issued fresh sanctions targeting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil shipping magnate, Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh and his corporate network on Tuesday.

