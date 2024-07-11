Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

ISLAMABAD: The govt has imposed a restriction of Rs1m annually on the remuneration received by govt officers from board meetings.

The FD Regulation Wing while referring to the cabinet decision dated 12-06-24 stated that the govt servants appointed to the Board of companies/bodies and who become entitled to fee shall only be allowed to retain remuneration to a maximum of Rs1m in a financial year.

Any amount in access of Rs1m so received shall be deposited by the officer in the govt treasury and the record of the same shall be provided to the administration wing of the respective Ministry/ Division.

