Over 500 shops gutted in Sunday Bazaar

ISLAMABAD: Over 500 shops were gutted in Sunday Bazaar on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out due to unknown reasons.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far. After the incident, a large number of fire engines including the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Pakistan Navy and the Air Force arrived at the site to doze the fire. Due to the huge fire, a ball of thick black smoke was observed from a long distance.

According to the rescue officials, the fire broke out in the shoes and clothes section and spread quickly engulfing more shops in the bazaar. The firefighters of the Pakistan Navy also reached the scene and started rescue work.

The CDA chairman and commissioner Islamabad, the deputy commissioner and other officers of administration also reached the spot after the incident and monitored the operation.

