Indictment of Elahi deferred till Aug 20th

LAHORE: A special court (central) on Wednesday deferred the indictment of PTI President Parvez Elahi again till August 20 in a money laundering case due to his absence.

Earlier Elahi’s counsel sought a one-time exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.

The lawyer also submitted a medical certificate of his client.

The court allowed the request and summoned the PTI president and other suspects on next hearing for framing of the charges.

The FIA registered a case of alleged money laundering against Moonis Elahi and his family members. Moonis has left the country and has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

