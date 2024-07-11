AGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.51%)
AIRLINK 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
DFML 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.04%)
DGKC 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.06%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.87 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.24%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 155.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.34%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,504 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 27,152 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.23%)
KSE100 79,793 Decreased By -104.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 25,419 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

Indictment of Elahi deferred till Aug 20th

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

LAHORE: A special court (central) on Wednesday deferred the indictment of PTI President Parvez Elahi again till August 20 in a money laundering case due to his absence.

Earlier Elahi’s counsel sought a one-time exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.

The lawyer also submitted a medical certificate of his client.

The court allowed the request and summoned the PTI president and other suspects on next hearing for framing of the charges.

The FIA registered a case of alleged money laundering against Moonis Elahi and his family members. Moonis has left the country and has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

