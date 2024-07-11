AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
World

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing two prisoners of war

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024

Ukraine’s top prosecutor accused Russian forces on Wednesday of killing two Ukrainian servicemen who were captured in June in the partially-occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia has repeatedly denied its forces have committed war crimes during their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv says it has documented nearly 130,000 war crimes committed by Moscow.

Ukraine creates new ‘legion’ to recruit men abroad to fight

Ukraine’s top prosecutor Andriy Kostin said a video posted on social media showed two Russian soldiers ordering two unarmed Ukrainian servicemen to get into a trench and kneel before shooting them.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Reuters could not independently verify the video clip circulated on social media. The footage was grainy.

“The footage clearly shows that the Ukrainian defenders had surrendered and posed no threat. Yet, the occupiers cynically executed these unarmed people,” Kostin said on X.

Kostin added that an investigation had established that the killings took place in June.

