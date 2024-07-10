AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,513 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 27,214 Decreased By -397.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 79,897 Decreased By -775.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 25,468 Decreased By -286.4 (-1.11%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine creates new ‘legion’ to recruit men abroad to fight

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2024 06:49pm

KYIV: The Ukrainian military has launched a new initiative to entice fighting-age men living abroad to enlist, as Kyiv desperately tries to replenish its depleted forces on the front lines.

The establishment of the so-called Ukrainian Legion comes after more than two years of fighting, which has seen heavy casualties drain the military of manpower needed to battle Russia’s advancing forces.

The creation of the new unit was part of a wider security agreement signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier this week.

“We call on all Ukrainians in Europe to join the Ukrainian Legion. Your contribution is invaluable in our struggle for freedom and independence,” Defence Minister Rustem Umerov announced on social media late Tuesday.

The initiative aims to recruit volunteers from the pool of Ukrainian men living in Europe, especially Poland and Germany, which are home to the largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees.

An estimated 300,000 Ukrainian men of fighting age are believed to be living in Poland alone.

Norway says it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men are believed to have been residing in Europe before the war, while an untold number of others fled after the Russian invasion – some legally and others through illicit means.

The passage of a new law in May that lowered the minimum age for mobilisation to 25 from 27 has also prompted many others to avoid potential conscription.

Umerov said members of the new unit would receive training in Poland and be provided the best equipment.

Poland has appeared cautious over the initiative.

“At this stage, it is too early to talk about details. The issue is under discussion between the two countries’ defence ministries,” the press service for Poland’s defence ministry told AFP on Wednesday.

Following the announcement, Ukraine’s popular Third Assault Brigade said its representatives would be touring European countries soon to provide more information about their unit along with “the most epic stories from the front line”.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine aid

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine creates new ‘legion’ to recruit men abroad to fight

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 1% to close below 80,000 amid selling pressure

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year

PM Shehbaz says no decision made regarding wheat exports

Azerbaijan eyes multi-billion-dollar investment in Pakistan: Musadik Malik

6 months of 2024: Pakistan’s startup funding falls 92%, amounts to measly $3mn

Israel presses Gaza aggression hours after deadly airstrike on tent camp

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

China says India has no right to develop contested border region

Oil steadies as OPEC keeps demand forecasts unchanged

Read more stories