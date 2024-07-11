AGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.33%)
AIRLINK 94.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.63%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 155.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
NBP 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.56%)
OGDC 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.34%)
PAEL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.26%)
PRL 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SEARL 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TREET 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TRG 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
UNITY 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,498 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.18%)
BR30 27,118 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.35%)
KSE100 79,815 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,422 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.18%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

IFRP suspension: FO rejects UNHCR statement

Ali Hussain Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday contradicted the statement by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) had been suspended and that the UN agency had also sought assurances that it would remain on hold.

Responding to media queries with regard to the UNHCR statement issued at the conclusion of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi’s recent three-day visit to Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch contradicted that any such understanding was given by Pakistan to the UNHCR and explained that “IFRP remains in place and is being implemented in an orderly and phased manner.”

“This is not true. It may be noted that no such understanding has been given by Pakistan to the UNHCR, including in recent meetings with the High Commissioner for Refugees,” Baloch further explained.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UNHCR stated that at the conclusion of the visit, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi called for a bolstering of efforts towards longer-term solutions for Afghans in Pakistan, and support for their host communities.

Grandi visited Peshawar and Haripur in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, meeting with Afghan refugees in urban settings, as well as, in a refugee village.

“People he met shared a message of anxiety regarding their situation, but also of their desire to contribute to their communities in Pakistan, as well as, eventually in Afghanistan,” it added.

In Islamabad, Grandi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, along with senior officials from the ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

“During his discussions, the High Commissioner called for the timely extension of the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, a critical identity document held by over 1.3 million Afghan refugees. He expressed appreciation that the “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” had been suspended and sought assurances that it would remain on hold,” the UNHCR stated.

It added that Grandi also called for Pakistan’s proud tradition of hospitality towards those Afghans with international protection needs to continue.

Recognising the challenges facing the country and the admirable generosity of the Government of Pakistan over 45 years of hosting Afghan refugees, Grandi called for an urgent reset of the aid model towards solutions and responsibility.

“We need to seize this opportunity to accelerate solutions, and have a bigger, broader vision for the Afghan people in Pakistan,” he noted.

The High Commissioner offered to work towards a dialogue later this year, which will bring together key stakeholders, including government representatives, development actors, and the private sector, to develop a package of solutions that benefits both the Afghan population living in Pakistan and the host country itself.

Grandi also committed to redoubling efforts aimed at creating conditions conducive for returns to Afghanistan including from the perspective of material conditions, access to services, job opportunities, as well as, rights – paving the way for sustainable voluntary returns in the future.

“In the meantime, as Pakistan continues to host some three million Afghans, all solutions need to be explored in addition to voluntary repatriation, including third-country resettlement and longer-term solutions within Pakistan,” it added.

In October 2023, Pakistan announced the IFRP plan to deport foreign nationals who either did not have valid visas or had overstayed their visa for more than one year.

The mass deportations primarily affected those Afghans who fled to Pakistan after Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. There were an estimated 3.8 million Afghans in Pakistan at the time the deportation policy was announced, according to the United Nations, while Pakistani authorities believed the number to be as high as 4.4 million.

Pakistan has so far deported more than 0.6 million illegally residing Afghans to their home country, Afghanistan under the IFRP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UN UNHCR IFRP

Comments

200 characters

IFRP suspension: FO rejects UNHCR statement

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories