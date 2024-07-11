AGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.09%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.32%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 156.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
KEL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
NBP 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.88%)
OGDC 132.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.41%)
PAEL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.26%)
PRL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TREET 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.19%)
UNITY 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.24%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,505 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 27,161 Decreased By -53 (-0.19%)
KSE100 79,798 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 25,423 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

Rightsizing initiative: Five ministries given July 12 deadline to respond

Muhammad Ali Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

KARACHI: Five federal ministries have been identified as the initial focus of a comprehensive rightsizing initiative launched by the federal government under the directives of the IMF. These ministries have been given a deadline of July 12, 2024, to submit their responses, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

The Institutional Reforms Cell of the Cabinet Division has been mandated to undertake this extensive exercise to enhance productive and allocative efficiency across federal structures. Prime Minister has constituted a Committee on Rightsizing of the federal government, tasked with proposing a new architecture for federal functions.

The official document, which was exclusively available to the Daily Business Recorder revealed that the committee, chaired by the Minister for Finance & Revenue during its third meeting decided to circulate a proforma to gather input from five key ministries: Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) and Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination. These ministries have been given a deadline of July 12, 2024, to submit their responses, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

The committee’s objectives include identifying federal functions that can be undertaken in private mode, determining entirely provincial functions, and recommending a concrete plan to address human resources and asset management during the transition.

This rightsizing initiative is part of broader institutional reforms undertaken by the Cabinet Division’s Institutional Reforms Cell. The outcome of this exercise is expected to impact the structure and efficiency of the federal government significantly.

Meanwhile, official sources emphasized the importance of this initiative in streamlining operations and improving governmental efficiency. However, no official from the targeted ministries is available for comment on the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Federal Government SAFRON cabinet division IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Rightsizing initiative: Five ministries given July 12 deadline to respond

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories