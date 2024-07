The central bank on Wednesday announced a two-day public holiday on July 16 and 17 on account of Ashura.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on July 16th and 17th, 2024 (Tuesday & Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 A.H),” it said.

Earlier, the federal government on Tuesday announced a two-day public holiday on July 16 and 17 for Muharram 9 and 10.