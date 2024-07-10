Azerbaijan eyes multi-billion-dollar investment in Pakistan: Musadik Malik

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan was considering an investment of $2 to $3 billion in Pakistan.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Azerbaijan was particularly interested in the mineral sector, including oil and gas.

The minister said that Azerbaijan was focusing on the oil and gas exploration sector, noting their keen interest in expanding investments in the LNG sector as well.

The prime minister is eager to increase economic cooperation with friendly countries, Malik said and added, the government prioritizes investment over aid from friendly nations.

He further mentioned that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Pakistan was very much expected to boost trade relations. Discussions will include increasing textile exports and promoting the IT sector between the two countries, he said.

Malik expressed optimism that these initiatives will significantly enhance economic ties between the two countries.