AGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 94.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DFML 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
KOSM 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.39%)
NBP 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.67%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.54%)
PAEL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PPL 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.1%)
PRL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
PTC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.94%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
UNITY 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,542 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 27,311 Decreased By -301.4 (-1.09%)
KSE100 80,200 Decreased By -472.3 (-0.59%)
KSE30 25,591 Decreased By -163.2 (-0.63%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei flips to gains as financials rise, investors buy on dip

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 10:07am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose in a choppy morning session on Wednesday as financial shares outperformed and investors snapped up stocks after the benchmark index’s weak start.

The Nikkei was up 0.13% at 41,635.53 by the midday break, after starting in negative territory as profit-taking prevailed following its record closing high in the previous session. The broader Topix rose 0.09% to 2,898.16.

Big-name stocks picked up to give the Nikkei a lift, with Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group both gaining around 0.9%.

Technology and semiconductor shares, which saw a selloff in early trading after rallying on Tuesday, narrowed their losses or flipped into positive territory.

“For now, the technicals are highly constructive with investors buying the break-out,” although the risk that global yields will move higher remains amid political uncertainty, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Higher yields offer investors less risk while also making borrowing to fuel growth more expensive. Japan’s main stock indexes have marched to all-time highs over the last two weeks.

The Nikkei set a fresh record peak of 41,769.35 in the previous session and secured a closing high of 41,580.17.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors, financials led gains, with insurance firms, up 2.7%, at the top of the pack.

Securities and banks were up 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Japan’s Topix hits 34-year peak as banks advance, tech rebounds

The Bank of Japan is meeting with bond market participants on Wednesday for a second day this week, while data showed the country’s wholesale inflation accelerated in June as the yen declined, bringing policy normalisation back into focus.

Among individual shares, Recruit Holdings climbed 2.2% after the staffing agency announced plans to buy back shares.

Kokusai Electric slid 8.6% a day after Reuters reported private equity firm KKR planned to cut its stake in the chip equipment manufacturer.

