AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-10

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), led by Chairman Abdul Rehman Aziz, and representatives of mobile phone manufacturers met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to get addressed various issues impacting local manufacturing of automobiles and mobile phones.

Abdul Rehman Aziz, Chairman of PAAPAM, called for the imposition of regulatory duty (RD) across the board on all old and used vehicles. He explained that 70% of used car imports, which are below 1,300cc, are exempt from the newly imposed RD in the Finance Bill 2024-25. In the budget for 2024-25, a 15% RD has been imposed on imported used cars exceeding 1,300cc at the request of local assemblers. However, this RD did not resolve their issue as small vehicles, which are imported in large numbers, are exempted. Represen-tatives of mobile manufacturers, led by Aamir Allawala, demanded a ban on the import of old mobile phones to support the local industry.

They also requested a specific rate for the General Sales Tax (GST) instead of the current 18% GST based on value, which, according to them, could lead to mis-declaration of values at the import stage and adversely affect the local industry.

PAAPAM urges govt to take steps thru budget to ‘rescue’ auto parts industry

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured that these concerns would be addressed in consultation with the Ministry of Industry and Production, the Ministry of Finance, and the FBR.

He pledged all possible support to encourage local manufacturing of auto parts and mobile phones and emphasized to the industry representatives the importance of keeping export as their primary goal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GST Paapam regulatory duty Abdul Rehman Aziz

Comments

200 characters

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories