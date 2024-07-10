Tier-III certified data centre: Allied Bank collaborates with CNS

KARACHI: Allied Bank has signed an agreement with CNS Engineering Pakistan to develop a Tier-III certified Data Centre, which will serve as a disaster recovery site for the bank. This facility aims to provide a more robust and modern platform to meet the bank’s technological requirements.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Allied Bank, including Mujahid Ali - Chief Technology & Digital Transformation, Nauman Ul Haq Qureshi - Chief Information Technology, Mohsin Mithani - Chief Digital Officer, Ijaz Ajmal - Group Head IT Infrastructure and Operations, Syed Hassan Rizvi - Group Head Analytics & AI, Hamza Hakim - Group Head Core Banking, Aamir Butt - Group Head Digital Solutions, Gulfam Butt - Divisional Head Data Centre & Network Operations, and Hussnain Javaid - Unit Head Data Centre & DR. The CNS delegation included Najam Mian - CEO, and his team.

Mujahid Ali, Chief Technology & Digital Transformation, emphasised the significance of the data centre development, marking it as a key milestone in the deployment of advanced digital infrastructure. “This occasion not only highlights our formal partnership but also demonstrates the collaboration, ingenuity, and foresight driving the future of digital infrastructure. Data centres play a crucial role in enabling global communication, storage, and processing of vast amounts of data essential for businesses. We are committed to providing our customers with world-class banking services and solutions,” he stated.

Najam Mian, CEO of CNS Engineering, expressed gratitude to the Allied Bank management for their guidance and support, which were instrumental in transforming this initiative into reality.

