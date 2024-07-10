Punjab cabinet approves ‘Roshan Gharana Programme’

LAHORE: Announcing good news for the people of Punjab, provincial Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Azma Bukhari said that the Punjab cabinet in its meeting here Tuesday approved “Roshan Gharana Program” under which the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is going to provide solar to consumers using 50 units to 500 units.

Under this project, 90 percent share will be paid by the Punjab government while only 10 percent share will have to be paid by the consumers, she said while addressing a news conference after the cabinet meeting.

“This is a billion rupees project, the details of which will be revealed to the public soon,” she said.

Azma said that it has happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the price of flour has been notified in Punjab. She said that very soon the Socioeconomic Registry will start working under which the data of the beneficiaries will be collected and they will be able to benefit from the subsidies and relief.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said on the occasion that they are bringing new reforms and comprehensive programs in education. Danish School flagship project, and matriculation result is enough for critics, he said.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has kept awards of Rs 250 million for position holders. “When we came to the government, there was a shortage of 180,000 teachers. We have brought down this shortage to 38000 under a smart policy,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024