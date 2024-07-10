AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

Punjab cabinet approves ‘Roshan Gharana Programme’

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: Announcing good news for the people of Punjab, provincial Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Azma Bukhari said that the Punjab cabinet in its meeting here Tuesday approved “Roshan Gharana Program” under which the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is going to provide solar to consumers using 50 units to 500 units.

Under this project, 90 percent share will be paid by the Punjab government while only 10 percent share will have to be paid by the consumers, she said while addressing a news conference after the cabinet meeting.

“This is a billion rupees project, the details of which will be revealed to the public soon,” she said.

Azma said that it has happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the price of flour has been notified in Punjab. She said that very soon the Socioeconomic Registry will start working under which the data of the beneficiaries will be collected and they will be able to benefit from the subsidies and relief.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said on the occasion that they are bringing new reforms and comprehensive programs in education. Danish School flagship project, and matriculation result is enough for critics, he said.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has kept awards of Rs 250 million for position holders. “When we came to the government, there was a shortage of 180,000 teachers. We have brought down this shortage to 38000 under a smart policy,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

