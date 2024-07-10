AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-10

Revised regulations notified for packaging of flour

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department on Tuesday notified revised regulations for the packaging of flour across the province including changes in colour, weight, and labelling for various types of flour packaging.

Under the new guidelines, different types of flour, such as plain flour, fortified flour, and semolina, will be packaged in distinctively coloured bags. Common flour will be available in white bags weighing 10 and 20 kg. Fortified flour, enriched with essential nutrients, will be packaged in distinctive orange bags of the same weight. Special super flour will be sold in silver or grey bags weighing 15 kg. Additionally, Maida (Fine flour) will now come in white bags weighing 50 and 80 kg.

All printed bags must prominently display the product name, ingredients, trademark, and manufacturer’s details including name and address, bag weight, logo, code number, expiry date, and license number. These measures aim to enhance consumer awareness and product differentiation in the market, said a notification issued by Director of Food Punjab Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

To facilitate the transition, stakeholders in the flour industry have been granted 15 days to comply with these new regulations. Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, Secretary of Food Punjab, highlighted the importance of these changes, emphasizing that clear labelling will help consumers make informed choices. Moreover, the Punjab Food Authority will launch an awareness campaign promoting the benefits of fortified flour, particularly for women and children due

to its enriched nutritional content.

Ensuring adherence to these standards and monitoring flour quality will remain under the purview of the Punjab Food Authority, reinforcing their commitment to consumer protection and public health.

“All Flour Mills must ensure compliance with this order within 15 days from the date of Issuance. Non-compliance with the specified packaging weights and labelling requirements will result In penalties as prescribed under section 6 or 7 of the Foodstuffs Control Act 1958. This order is issued to standardize the packaging of flour products across the province, ensuring uniformity, quality control, and consumer protection,” said the notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Department packaging of flour

Comments

200 characters

Revised regulations notified for packaging of flour

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories