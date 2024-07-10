Revised regulations notified for packaging of flour

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department on Tuesday notified revised regulations for the packaging of flour across the province including changes in colour, weight, and labelling for various types of flour packaging.

Under the new guidelines, different types of flour, such as plain flour, fortified flour, and semolina, will be packaged in distinctively coloured bags. Common flour will be available in white bags weighing 10 and 20 kg. Fortified flour, enriched with essential nutrients, will be packaged in distinctive orange bags of the same weight. Special super flour will be sold in silver or grey bags weighing 15 kg. Additionally, Maida (Fine flour) will now come in white bags weighing 50 and 80 kg.

All printed bags must prominently display the product name, ingredients, trademark, and manufacturer’s details including name and address, bag weight, logo, code number, expiry date, and license number. These measures aim to enhance consumer awareness and product differentiation in the market, said a notification issued by Director of Food Punjab Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

To facilitate the transition, stakeholders in the flour industry have been granted 15 days to comply with these new regulations. Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, Secretary of Food Punjab, highlighted the importance of these changes, emphasizing that clear labelling will help consumers make informed choices. Moreover, the Punjab Food Authority will launch an awareness campaign promoting the benefits of fortified flour, particularly for women and children due

to its enriched nutritional content.

Ensuring adherence to these standards and monitoring flour quality will remain under the purview of the Punjab Food Authority, reinforcing their commitment to consumer protection and public health.

“All Flour Mills must ensure compliance with this order within 15 days from the date of Issuance. Non-compliance with the specified packaging weights and labelling requirements will result In penalties as prescribed under section 6 or 7 of the Foodstuffs Control Act 1958. This order is issued to standardize the packaging of flour products across the province, ensuring uniformity, quality control, and consumer protection,” said the notification.

