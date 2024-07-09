AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Maruti leads Indian shares to record closing high levels

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 04:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares logged all-time closing high levels on Tuesday as car maker Maruti Suzuki and consumer stocks helped the benchmarks continue their post-election rally.

The benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.46% to 24,433.2, while S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.49% higher at 80,351.64.

In the 26 sessions since the start of June, the Nifty has notched record closing highs 15 times, one more than the Sensex.

In that period, the Nifty has gained 8.44%, hitting an all-time high 16 times, as the national elections ensured policy continuity and as the central bank raised its economic growth forecast.

That also enabled the return of foreign investors too, after a two-month lull. Foreign inflows have reached $4.52 billion since the beginning of June, while domestic equity mutual fund inflows hit a record high in June, aiding the market’s momentum.

Indian shares flat as consumer stocks offset drop in Titan, banks

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps hit all-time highs enroute to gains of about 0.3% each on the day.

“The overall fundamentals of Indian markets, both from growth and earnings outlook perspectives, remain positive, which is limiting any downside despite high valuations,” said Poonam Tandon, chief investment officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

On the day, Maruti Suzuki gained 6.69% after local media reported the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) had waived registration fees on hybrid cars. Maruti Suzuki is among the top sellers of hybrid cars in the country.

Meanwhile, the consumer goods index jumped about 1%, rising for a third straight session as market leaders like Dabur India reported a pick-up in sales, boosting expectations that a normal monsoon could boost demand.

Investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony due after the close for cues on the timing of U.S. rate cuts. U.S.-rate sensitive IT stocks shed 0.2%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Maruti leads Indian shares to record closing high levels

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 closes with 106-point gain after briefly crossing 81,000

Oil prices slip as concerns over hurricane damage ease

UN ‘appalled’ by latest evacuation orders as Israel continues aggression in Gaza

India’s Modi on visit to Moscow appreciates ‘dear friend’ Putin

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Read more stories