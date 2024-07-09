AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,606 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,662 Increased By 200.2 (0.73%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of Fed chair’s testimony

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 03:35pm
Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony for clues on interest rate cuts.

Powell is set to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, with investors wagering an 80% chance of a rate cut in September following soft labour market data.

Focus will also be on the US consumer price report for June on Thursday, where headline inflation is expected to slow to 3.1% from 3.3% in May, and core inflation is seen steady at 3.4%.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, with aluminium products maker Al Taiseer Group rising 0.5%.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped 0.5%.

Oil prices - acatalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell after a hurricane that hit a key US oil producing hub in Texas caused less damage than expected.

O/R Aramco returned to the debt market on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus, mandating banks for 10-, 30- and 40-year senior unsecured tranche debt sales, a document from one of the lenders showed.

Dubai’s main share index added 1.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.5%.

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut hopes

The number of homes worth $10 million or more sold in Dubai held steady in the first half of the year despite a drop in listings, an industry report showed on Monday, as demand from the international ultra-rich stayed strong.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Qatar International Islamic Bank.

However, Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest lender, edged 0.1%, a day after reporting a rise in second-quarter profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%.

Gulf stock markets

