President summons NA session today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday summoned the National Assembly session to meet on Tuesday (today) specially to approve “the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Amendment Bill, 2024” as recently passed by the Senate.

The National Assembly will meet at Parliament House at 5:00 pm. The president summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

The current session of the National Assembly will be the seventh session of the 16th National Assembly.

According to the sources, the National Assembly is likely to pass the “State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Amendment Bill, 2024” on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s sitting of the session is private members’ day of the National Assembly as the business of the members would be taken by the House.

The Senate passed the bill by amending in the “State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Amendment Act, 2023.” The amendment, empowering the government to remove members on the boards of directors of SOEs upon recommendation by the board nomination committee.

According to the amendment in Section 13 of the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Amendment Act, 2023, “Provided that for reasons to be recorded, the Federal Government may remove a director or directors on the recommendation of the Board Nomination Committee.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024