AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-08

Damage suffered by Sukkur barrage: SAB takes stock of situation

APP Published July 8, 2024 Updated July 8, 2024 07:34am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) on Sunday said that incidents like the collapse of two gates of the Sukkur barrage are not repeated in the future because such disasters badly affect the agricultural economy.

A meeting of the board, chaired by Senior Vice President Mahmood Nawaz Shah at SAB’s office here noted that though the barrage was made operational in a span of 9 days after the gates were washed away, the episode caused huge losses to the farmers.

The growers in the meeting expressed deep concerns about the damage to the gates of the barrage, emphasizing that the pivotal role of barrages in the economy of the country should not be overlooked.

“Sukkur barrage in this context is the most important and one of largest barrages in the world,” the farmers said, adding that damage to that engineering structure could not just affect 8 million acres of land in its command but could also impact downstream Kotri barrage and its command areas.

“These two barrages won’t not only impact the agriculture sector but will also have a spiralling negative effect on the industry and exports including the country’s textile industry and food exports,” Shah cautioned.

The SAB suggested that the Sindh Irrigation Department should switch to the latest technology which was currently in operation of the barrages globally.

That technology included sensors and telemetry for effective monitoring and operation of barrages while with the help of artificial intelligence weather data could be linked with water arrivals.

The mango growers at the meeting highlighted that the Sindhri variety of mango, which was one of the largest exported mangoes from Pakistan, does not mature before the first week of June.

The farmers pointed out that if immature mangoes are exported they did not develop proper sweetness, colour and its natural flavor which, consequently, led to unsatisfied customers.

Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Dr Bashir Nizamani, Mohammed Aslam Mari, Imran Bozdar, Taha Memon, Ali Mardan Shah, Murad Ali Shah Bukerai, Kazi Mohsin and other growers attended the meeting.

Sindh Sukkur barrage Sindh Abadgar Board

Comments

200 characters

Damage suffered by Sukkur barrage: SAB takes stock of situation

Azeri firm seeks legislative safeguards for its investment

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

Latest scanners on ports: FBR directed to prioritise installation

Omer’s house raided after ATC Sargodha issues arrest warrants

Defamation suit: ADSJ Lahore summons FBR officers

Special Judge C&ET Karachi to take up tax fraud case on 27th

SC asks whether or not govt can promise tax credit and then take it away retrospectively?

OMAP concerned at budget impacts on industry

Read more stories