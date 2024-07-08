Presidents, secretaries: Installation ceremony of Rotary Club Faisalabad City held

FAISALABAD: Club installation ceremony of Rotary Club Faisalabad City was held at a local hotel. In the ceremony, the club’s current President Dr Sajid Rahim and Secretary Mohammad Irfan handed over all their responsibilities to the new

President Mohammad Atif Munir and Secretary Mohammad Adil Qureshi and expressed good wishes. On this occasion, Dr Sajid Rahim gave a briefing on all the projects of his presidency and Mohammad Irfan explained the details of all the projects like breast cancer awareness seminar, polio walk and tree planting.

Mohammad Atif Munir while speaking in the meeting said that the Rotary Club will organize a special seminar on education in which efforts will be made to promote education. He said that projects will be done to promote health and education among poor people so that education and medicines can be delivered to poor and sick people.

Adil Qureshi also took the members into confidence and planned to do a great project and finally Dr Ashfaq Qamar addressed the members and expressed his best wishes for the new administration and also a brief summary of 16 years of Rotary Club Faisalabad City. He stated and said that we will fully support and guide the new president and secretary. Shahid Rahim, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Yousaf, Mohsin Raza, Abdul Rahman and others also participated in the club meeting and expressed their views.

