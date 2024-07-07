AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi to review port operations

  • Premier expected to meet a delegation of businessmen from the export and import sector
BR Web Desk Published 07 Jul, 2024 02:29pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit to review operations at Karachi port and make important decisions for their improvement, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister will be briefed about Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority, and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

Business community says ‘it’s an IMF-friendly budget’

He is also expected to meet a delegation of businessmen from the export and import sector.

PM Shehbaz will also take a briefing on increasing national income, facilities for the business community, and reforms in the export and import sector.

Important decisions will be taken in this regard, the report said.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference after the federal finance minister’s budget 2024-25 at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Zubair Motiwala, Chairman of the BMG Group, expressed grave concerns over the proposed 38% increase in the FBR’s revenue target to a staggering Rs. 12 trillion.

JI Karachi to protest against power outages, ‘unjust’ budget

“The imposition of over Rs. 3500 billion new taxes will significantly increase industrial costs, inevitably leading to the harassment from the FBR as they struggle to meet their unrealistic collection targets,” Motiwala cautioned.

While the finance minister signalled intent to rationalise power tariffs, the absence of measures to address soaring gas prices has emerged as another source of concern for the industry, Motiwala said, bluntly labelling the budget as “trader unfriendly.”

