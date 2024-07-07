AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Sports

Turkiye defeated but Euros run will earn respect: coach Montella

AFP Published 07 Jul, 2024 01:22pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BERLIN: Turkiye coach Vincenzo Montella said his team’s Euro 2024 campaign has earned them respect, after they were eliminated 2-1 by the Netherlands on Saturday in the quarter-finals.

They reached the last eight of a major competition for the first time since 2008 and took the lead against the Dutch in Berlin through Samet Akaydin’s header.

However Stefan de Vrij levelled and Murt Muldur turned into his own net, with Netherlands progressing to the semi-finals to face England.

“The team played with a great spirit, a Turkish spirit, in spite of the defeat the Turkish people love us,” Turkiye Italian coach told reporters.

“(The players) made us proud in playing this European Championship. I’ll add something else – after this Euros, Turkiye will be seen with different eyes in the future, probably with more respect.”

Montella said even though his team threw away their advantage and could not keep the Dutch at bay, there was no time for self-criticism.

Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals

“It’s better in this moment to highlight what has gone well,” insisted the coach.

“I have no regrets, the players should have no regrets too… we won three games at a Euros so we matched the Turkish record.”

Turkiye key player at the tournament was Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

The 19-year-old set up their goal against the Netherlands and scored a brilliant one himself in their opening win over Georgia.

“He played a great Euros… he’s not 20 yet, the future is bright for him and this experience will make him a far better player,” added Montella.

