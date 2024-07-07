April FCA: Nepra gives relief of Rs1.67/unit

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has issued its decision regarding the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) requested by KE for April 2024, indicating a benefit of Rs1.67 per kWh to be passed on to customers in their July 2024 bills.

Earlier, Nepra had notified a decision that specified the FCA rate of PKR 1.7111 per KWh and Rs1.3946 per KWh, pertaining to July 2023 and September 2023 respectively, to be applied to customers’ July 2024 bills.

Fuel Charge Adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variation in fuel prices used to generate electricity and change in generation mix. These costs are passed through to the consumers following Nepra’s scrutiny and approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024