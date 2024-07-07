AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

First-ever HCRP: CM heaps praise on Gambat Institute team

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his appreciation for the Gambat Institute team for successfully performing the first-ever Hybrid Coronary Revascularization Procedure on a patient with Three Vessel Coronary Artery Disease on July 23.

The procedure involved Simultaneous Hybrid Coronary Revascularization with LIMA to LAD graft and Stenting of Left Circumflex Coronary Artery.

Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti, the head of Gambat Institute, informed the CM that the patient was stable and recovering well.

The CM congratulated Director Gambat Institute Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti and the cardiac surgeons Prof. Mudassir Iqbal Dar, Dr. Hosh Muhammad, and Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khan for this significant achievement in healthcare for the people of Sindh.

NNI adds: Sindh being subjected to injustice while we are providing electricity generated in Thar to national grid, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah talking to media here said.

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh providing 3,000-megawatt cheaper electricity to the national grid. “Sindh’s people are suffering most in this hot weather, we all know it and trying to provide relief,” Sindh’s CM said.

“Bilawal Bhutto has raised the matter in the National Assembly,” he further said. He denied possibility of further change in the Sindh cabinet.

Murad Ali Shah called recovery of abducted trader Naresh Kumar as major success of the Sindh Police. He said smart city systems will be installed in all divisional headquarters including Karachi and Hyderabad. “The recovery of Naresh Kumar is success of the smart city system,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said the PTI in the past adopted the politics of issuing threats, which inflicted losses to the party. “Those believe in democracy used to engage in dialogue on political matters”, he said. He said prime minister’s invitation to PTI to attend the APC has been a good step and the PTI’s response to attend the moot has also been positive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Gambat Institute HCRP

