32nd convention: KU awards 15,341 degrees

KARACHI: The 32nd Convocation of the University of Karachi was held at the Expo Centre on Saturday.

The Governor Sindh and the Chancellor of the public sector universities, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori was the chief guest. The Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr S. M. Tariq Rafi was the guest of honour.

During the ceremony, 15, 341 degrees were conferred to students of degree recipients of 2021 and 2022 in various fields. As many as 322 gold medals were also awarded to the position holders.

In the examination year 2021, 8, 041 students and in the year 2022, 7, 297 students completed their studies in BA, BA (H), BA/LLB, BBA, BE, BEd (H), BEd (third year), BSc, BPA (H), BS, BS (FMT), BS (two years), BS (BBA), BS VS, BSCS, BSSE, DPT, EMBA, HRM, MA, MAS, MBA 1.5, MBA 2.5, MCS, MCom, MEF, MEd, MIBF, MPA, MLIS, MPA, MSc, MSCM, Pharm-D.

Khaliq ur Rehman (MA Usooluddin) clinched the overall top position in the University of Karachi in the Examination 2021 while Tooba Qureshi (MSc Physics) bagged the overall position in the campus in the Examination 2022. They both also received the Martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar, gold medal.

Overall first position in the entire faculty of arts and social sciences was bagged by Sumaiya Farooq (MA Criminology) in 2021 and Farzeen Fatima (MA History) in 2022. Ayesha Nafees topped in 2021 and Syeda Hareem Fatima in 2022 in the faculty of management and administrative sciences.

The overall first position in the entire faculty of science was clinched by Tanzeela Iftikhar (Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics) in 2021 and Tooba Qureshi (MSc Physics) in 2022. Saba Waseem got the overall first position in the faculty of engineering in 2021 and Mariam Tariq in 2022.

Sheikh Shaista Noor (MA Teacher Education) topped the faculty of education in 2021 and Huma Malik (MA Education) in 2022. Khaliq ur Rehman (MA USooluddin) bagged the overall first position in the faculty of Islamic studies in 2021 and Abdullah (MA Islamic Learning) in 2022.

In the faculty of law, the overall first position goes to Erum (BA/LLB) in 2021 and Faiza Nadir (BA/LLB) in 2022. The overall first position in the faculty of pharmacy was bagged by Sadia Iqbal in 2021 and Muzena Azam in 2022.As many as 47 PhD scholars, 33 MPhil/LLM/MS/MD scholars, and recipients of two Doctor of Science degrees also received their degrees during the 32nd Convocation.

On this occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori expressed that higher education plays a key role in producing social and political leaders, and intellectuals for a society.

He mentioned that the position holders are the future of our country and hoped that these students would use their abilities, education, and skills to strengthen Pakistan. He expressed that the majority of the gold medalists are female students but unfortunately, after marriage, they are not allowed to contribute to the progress and development of society. He urged parents to consider their daughters-in-law as their own daughters and let them achieve their dreams as they would like to make it possible for their daughters.

He acknowledged the contribution and services of the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and said that the KU is widely known across the globe. He shared that Pakistan is facing serious financial challenges but with true determination and unity, we can beat this situation.

The governor Sindh Kamran Tessori observed that every citizen has to contribute to the progress and development of the country, and added that unfortunately, the misuse of social media is creating a lot of controversies in society. The troublemakers are targeting the country and its main institutions including the Pak army, which could weaken the country. “You must remember that Pakistan was created after great sacrifices. The foundations of this country were largely strengthened by the sacred blood of countless martyrs. Our forefathers under grave and brutal conditions acquired this country so that we – their future generations – could be recognized in the world with honor. We must always remember this reality. Today your academic journey is complete and now you are stepping into practical life. I would emphasize the fact that the future of Pakistan depends on you.”

The guest of honour, the Chairman SHEC Professor Dr Tariq Rafi shared that this event serves as a testament to the transformative power of education and its profound impact on both individuals and society as a whole.

He said that throughout its history, the University of Karachi has consistently cultivated exceptional students who have made substantial contributions to the progress and advancement of our country. He asked the students to use knowledge as a catalyst for positive change in their local communities and on the global stage. Professor Dr Tariq Rafi mentioned that he strongly believes that the KU graduates will emerge as trailblazers in driving progress and innovation.

The Chairman SHEC Professor Dr Rafi shared various projects being launched by the SHEC and acknowledged the provincial government’s role and support in the higher education sector. The Sindh government is spending Rs35 billion annually on the higher education sector and added that this is the highest amount allocated for the higher education sector by any provincial government in Pakistan.

Earlier, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that this event marks a prominent milestone for the graduating students and scholars who have acquired a venerated academic status on conferral of their respective degrees and honors.

He informed the audience that as for the sphere of research, from 2020 to 2023, as many as 2,549 scholars had completed their degrees in M. Phil., M.S., M.D., and Ph.D. The University of Karachi is also publishing 36 research journals recognized internationally as well as by the HEC-Pakistan.

“The significant rise in the number of research scholars, and the sufficient number of research publications is gratifying evidence of the University of Karachi’s sincerity and interest toward promoting the culture of research in various fields of sciences.”

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that the KU has the unique honour of becoming the first educational institution in Pakistan to have introduced a BS degree course in Sports and Business Management Sciences from the current academic year 2024. Moreover, a few other courses have been introduced at the BS level to meet the contemporary socio-economic requirements comprising ‘public health’, ‘poultry sciences, ‘genetics’, ‘medical laboratory technology’, and ‘digital media marketing’. He informed the audience that Ulm University, Germany, will fund the construction of a football stadium at the campus to promote soccer in the mega city. He added that with the determination to promote education in the field of law, a new grand edifice namely His Highness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin School of Law, was established a few months ago in collaboration with the Bohra community. Our humble achievements also include the establishment of Dr. Jameel Jalibi Memorial Library in an impressive new building adjacent to our main library.