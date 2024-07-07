AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

New party ‘Awaam Pakistan’ launched

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail on Saturday formally launched a new party, Awaam Pakistan, and denied any backing of the establishment behind the move.

The launching ceremony was addressed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister, Miftah Ismail, former finance minister, and Mehtab Abbasi former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his remarks, Abbasi regretted that politics has become more interested in keeping seats than serving the people. “What moral authority do they have to resolve our problems,” he asked. He expressed the hope that people will join their party for a better Pakistan.

He emphasised that Awaam Pakistan is an “unconventional” party and that he was presenting an idea as opposed to a traditional, structured political party. “Anyone can take a group of electables, establish some internal structure and call themselves a political party. We have not invited anybody to join the party yet, we’ve simply presented an idea,” he added.

“Electables are a part of politics, but not all electables are recognisable,” he added. “To be in Awaam Pakistan, you need ability and good reputation. If you have neither, you cannot be a part of this party,” he maintained.

To a question, Abbasi said that he has not difference with the PML-N, “but with its policies which it has started.”

Miftah Ismail in his address stated that the vision of his party is to provide Pakistanis with equal economic opportunities. He stated that Awaam Pakistan would not follow hereditary politics or the concept of a “messiah”.

“If you believe that we have the right to move forward, then join us. We will stand with you and rebuild Pakistan, he said. He explained that no senior party member will serve more than two terms. “Nor will their children come and take their position. We are not going to have dynasties or cults of personality here, we will operate on merit,” he claimed. He point out that there was a time when Pakistan was the richest country in South Asia and it is behind everyone else. He added that Pakistan is even behind Nepal in human development. “The most children out of school in the world are in Pakistan, and not in bigger countries like China,” he added.

He said that the government spends between Rs1.5 trillion and Rs2tr on education, and despite that Pakistan is behind Sudan, Yemen, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and other states.

Ismail said that 100 million Pakistanis are living under the poverty line. “Their children sleep starving. This is where our politicians have brought us,” he lamented. He said that 40 percent of Pakistanis suffer from stunted physical and mental development due to malnutrition. Criticising the government, he said that the recently passed budget was formulated only for politicians’ benefit. “Taxes have been doubled for those who make between Rs75,000 and Rs100,000. Imagine how much they have to pay in addition to utilities, fees and medical bills?” he asked. He said that his party’s first priority would be to give Pakistanis opportunities to move forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PMLN Miftah Ismail Awaam Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

New party ‘Awaam Pakistan’ launched

Turnover tax on petroleum dealers reversed

Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan

Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

Policy rate might see a gradual decrease: Aurangzeb

FIA cannot freeze bank accounts without court permission: LHC

Recoveries, theft control: Govt to establish Disco support units

Huge recoveries: NA Speaker writes to PM to settle audit paras

CCP probe recommends action against deceptive marketing campaigns

Inflated power bills: PM orders action against errant officials

Sec 132(3) of IT Ord: Willful delay in tax-related cases to cost CTO dearly

Read more stories