New party ‘Awaam Pakistan’ launched

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail on Saturday formally launched a new party, Awaam Pakistan, and denied any backing of the establishment behind the move.

The launching ceremony was addressed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister, Miftah Ismail, former finance minister, and Mehtab Abbasi former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his remarks, Abbasi regretted that politics has become more interested in keeping seats than serving the people. “What moral authority do they have to resolve our problems,” he asked. He expressed the hope that people will join their party for a better Pakistan.

He emphasised that Awaam Pakistan is an “unconventional” party and that he was presenting an idea as opposed to a traditional, structured political party. “Anyone can take a group of electables, establish some internal structure and call themselves a political party. We have not invited anybody to join the party yet, we’ve simply presented an idea,” he added.

“Electables are a part of politics, but not all electables are recognisable,” he added. “To be in Awaam Pakistan, you need ability and good reputation. If you have neither, you cannot be a part of this party,” he maintained.

To a question, Abbasi said that he has not difference with the PML-N, “but with its policies which it has started.”

Miftah Ismail in his address stated that the vision of his party is to provide Pakistanis with equal economic opportunities. He stated that Awaam Pakistan would not follow hereditary politics or the concept of a “messiah”.

“If you believe that we have the right to move forward, then join us. We will stand with you and rebuild Pakistan, he said. He explained that no senior party member will serve more than two terms. “Nor will their children come and take their position. We are not going to have dynasties or cults of personality here, we will operate on merit,” he claimed. He point out that there was a time when Pakistan was the richest country in South Asia and it is behind everyone else. He added that Pakistan is even behind Nepal in human development. “The most children out of school in the world are in Pakistan, and not in bigger countries like China,” he added.

He said that the government spends between Rs1.5 trillion and Rs2tr on education, and despite that Pakistan is behind Sudan, Yemen, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and other states.

Ismail said that 100 million Pakistanis are living under the poverty line. “Their children sleep starving. This is where our politicians have brought us,” he lamented. He said that 40 percent of Pakistanis suffer from stunted physical and mental development due to malnutrition. Criticising the government, he said that the recently passed budget was formulated only for politicians’ benefit. “Taxes have been doubled for those who make between Rs75,000 and Rs100,000. Imagine how much they have to pay in addition to utilities, fees and medical bills?” he asked. He said that his party’s first priority would be to give Pakistanis opportunities to move forward.

