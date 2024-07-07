AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

PTI leader granted bail

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Mughal in the case regarding interference in government affairs registered against him.

Civil judge Abbas Shah while hearing Mughal’s bail plea granted him bail against the surety bonds of Rs50,000 and ordered his immediate release. It is pertinent to mention here that Mughal was arrested by Islamabad police from outside the Deputy Commissioner Officer (DC)’s office as he went there to obtain a no-objection certificate (NoC) for the PTI public gathering.

At the start of the hearing, PTI lawyer while arguing on Mughal’s post-arrest bail application requested the court to grant bail to his client as he has been implicated in a fake case.

The court, after hearing arguments, granted bail to the PTI leader.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

