AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 17

BR Web Desk Published 06 Jul, 2024 10:37pm

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was not sighted in Pakistan, and Youm-e-Ashura would fall on Wednesday, July 17, Aaj News reported.

“The moon was not sighted in any part of the country,” committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said at a press conference in Quetta.

“It was thus consensually decided that the first of the month would be observed on July 8.”

He said that the Ashura — Muharram 10 — would be observed on July 17 (Wednesday).

Azad said that all provinces held zonal crescent sighting committee meetings, but none received any evidence.

Comments

200 characters

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 17

Ex PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail, Khaqan Abbasi launch ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll 38,098

Iran reformist Pezeshkian wins presidential election

PM Shehbaz announces action against officials overcharging electricity units

Non-filers must be brought into the tax net: PM

Hamas agrees to proposal on talks to free Israeli hostages 16 days after first phase, Hamas source says

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

India stampede: main organiser of religious event surrenders to police

Read more stories