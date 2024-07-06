Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 17

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was not sighted in Pakistan, and Youm-e-Ashura would fall on Wednesday, July 17, Aaj News reported.

“The moon was not sighted in any part of the country,” committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said at a press conference in Quetta.

“It was thus consensually decided that the first of the month would be observed on July 8.”

He said that the Ashura — Muharram 10 — would be observed on July 17 (Wednesday).

Azad said that all provinces held zonal crescent sighting committee meetings, but none received any evidence.