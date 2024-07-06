AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called… F1

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2024 02:46pm
Actor Brad Pitt during the filming of an F1-inspired movie. Photo: Reuters
Actor Brad Pitt during the filming of an F1-inspired movie. Photo: Reuters

SILVERSTONE, England: The suspense around the name of Brad Pitt’s previously untitled Formula One movie, being filmed at racetracks around the world for release in cinemas next June, ended on Friday with the announcement that it will be called… ‘F1’.

The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie set for release in June 2025

It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.

Formula One said an official ‘teaser’ for the film would be released on Sunday, before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where filming has been taking place.

The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate, at the fictional APXGP team.

Pitt has been putting in laps on track with filming at tracks in Europe, the Middle East and Americas and with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton offering advice as a co-producer

Formula One Brad Pitt

Comments

200 characters

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called… F1

Ex PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail, Khaqan Abbasi launch ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party

Non-filers must be brought into the tax net: PM

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Hamas agrees to proposal on talks to free Israeli hostages 16 days after first phase, Hamas source says

India stampede: main organiser of religious event surrenders to police

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Iran reformist Pezeshkian wins presidential election

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Read more stories