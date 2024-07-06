Non-filers must be brought into the tax net: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that non-filers who have the ability to pay taxes and do not file their returns should be immediately brought into the tax net after he was informed that 4.5 million such people have been identified.

While chairing a review meeting on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reforms on Friday, the prime minister was informed that 4.5 million people have been identified who have the ability to pay tax but are not in the tax net.

The prime minister directed that such people should be immediately brought into the tax net.

Shehbaz Sharif has sought a comprehensive action plan with specific goals regarding the digitisation and reforms of the FBR in the next meeting.

The meeting was informed on FBR reforms and digitisation process that the implementation of the instructions of the prime minister is going on rapidly. The premier was informed that a review of the existing system and manpower of FBR is in its final stages.

As a result of the initial steps, the meeting was informed that around 4,000 companies have been identified and stopped with fake and under-invoiced sales tax refunds.

The prime minister directed the immediate endingof discretionary powers of customs appraisers and instructed the chairman FBR to ensure the implementation of these instructions and submit a report within the next 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that as a result of government initiatives, more than 0.3 million new taxpayers submitted their returns in the last few weeks.

The prime minister directed that along with the people involved in tax evasion, the officers and officials who supported them in this crime would also be punished.

Those taxpayers who fulfil their responsibility would be acknowledged, added the prime minister.

The prime minister directed that modern and international quality scanners should be installed at ports, which will eliminate corruption and transparency in the system.

He said that digitisation of the tax system is the first priority of the government to prevent tax evasion of billions.

He said that a dashboard should be created immediately to monitor the progress on the digitisation of the tax system and the implementation of reforms.

Sharif said that worldwide best system of taxation would be implemented in Pakistan and wanted officers and experts with good professional reputations should be appointed for formulation of tax policy.

