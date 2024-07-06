AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
HBL 138.70 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.57%)
SSGC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,500 Increased By 3.9 (0.05%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-06

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Jul, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed fines of Rs 115 million on four power Distribution Companies (Discos) on account of fatal accidents.

The power regulator had issued show-cause notices to five Discos including Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) for fatal accidents which claimed lives of their staff and civilians due to inefficient measures to protect human lives.

As per Rule 7 of Nepra Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, 2005 (PSDR 2005), all Distribution Companies (Discos) are bound to submit an Annual Performance Report to the Authority every year.

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

Further, Form 9 of PSDR 2005 states that Discos shall report each and every individual incident on an immediate basis. Accordingly, the Discos submitted the data/ information to Nepra regarding electrical incidents resulting in death/ permanent disability/ serious injury to members of staff or the general public that occurred in FY 2022-23.

The Authority considered the response of the Licensee and decided to provide an opportunity for a hearing to the Licensee under Nepra (Fine) Regulations, 2021, before further proceeding in the matter. Accordingly, the said hearing was held on December 27, 2023, wherein, the CEOs of the Licensees along with his team made the submissions.

The Authority has analysed the submissions of the Licensees and observes that the Power Safety Code prescribed by Nepra has the instant to being the discipline in the industry. Reasonable time was granted by the Authority to the licensee for adherence and compliance. The argument that the Licensee has not signed the same and hence it is not binding is prepositions and reckless.

The Authority after considering the submissions of the Licensees maintained that the purpose of show-cause notice are self-explanatory, unambiguous, and intended to penalise the contravention. Therefore, the submissions of the Licensee are rejected.

After going through the evidences and comments of CEOs of four Discos, the Authority has imposed fines on the following Discos: (i) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs 15 million; (ii) Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 15 million; Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 62 billion and Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 23 million.

However, in case of TESCO, Nepra argues that in view of the submissions of the Licensee, the evidence available on record, and provisions of relevant Nepra laws and terms and conditions of distribution license issued to the Licensee, the Authority accepts the response of the Licensee to be satisfactory and decides to close the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Tesco nepra DISCOS power sector electrical accidents fatal accidents

Comments

200 characters

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories