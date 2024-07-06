Tram service approved for Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the Karim Block to Motorway Signal Free Corridor Plan and also directed the authorities concerned to run Lahore’s first tram in the vicinity of Liberty, Main Market, Mini Market and Hali Road.

She approved the project during her maiden visit to the Lahore Development Authority’s headquarters here on Friday. She was accompanied by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Advisor to CM on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik, the Punjab Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary to CM and other relevant officers.

Under the Signal Free Corridor Plan, two underpasses would be constructed on a 6-ways road from Karim Block to the motorway.

While chairing the meeting, she also approved in principle establishing the Punjab Development Authority, and sought a list of all illegal housing schemes in Lahore, adding that every housing scheme would be reviewed and decided upon whether to regularise it or not.

She approved remodelling and beautification of MM Alam Road and directed to construct, renovate and rehabilitate Gulberg and its adjoining areas. “Uniform roads and tuff tiles should be installed,” she added. She also approved the commercialisation of various roads in Lahore and directed for the early completion of Sports Complexes at Minar-e-Pakistan and China Scheme. She said that special attention should be given to the development of LDA City.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister set Rs46 billion revenue generation target for the LDA. She also directed the LDA to complete the process of sifting and checking of records as soon as possible. She also reviewed a proposal to commercialize various important roads in the city.

Earlier, the LDA Director General Tahir Farooq gave a briefing about the working projects and performance of the LDA. He said that the LDA would collect many times more revenue this financial year as compared to last year. “An online service was being launched for the citizens to get their residential maps approved. Government plots worth billions of rupees have been recovered as a result of checking and sifting of records,” he added.

