Three dead, seven injured in Mardan blast

PESHAWAR: At least three persons were killed, and seven other injured in a roadside blast near Jalalha Bridge in Mardan’s Takht Bhai town, said police here on Friday.

Soon after the blast, rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted dead bodies and injured to THQ hospital. Police cordoned off the area and started the investigation.

DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi confirmed that the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled device. He said among the injured persons were two police officers, as a police mobile vehicle was close to the blast site. “A speeding rickshaw on the bridge was also caught in the explosion, killing three people, while seven others, including two policemen, sustained injuries,” Afridi said.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle, Khalid Khan told media that unidentified terrorists planted the device near the bridge and detonated it as the police vehicle was passing by. He further said that a large contingent of police had arrived at the scene and launched a search operation, while rescue personnel shifted the wounded to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht Bhai.

DPO Afridi also confirmed that a search operation for suspects was under way.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a statement on social media platform X condemned the blast. Naqvi also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

