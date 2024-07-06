AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-06

Australian auto parts group to engage skilled workers

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: In a significant development for Pakistan’s automotive industry, a leading Australian auto parts group has agreed to engage skilled Pakistani workers, marking a new chapter in international collaboration.

Mashood Khan, an auto sector expert from Mehran Commercial Enterprises (MCE), revealed this after recent discussions with representatives of the Australian group.

Khan during the discussions emphasised Pakistan’s 40-year automotive legacy and its wealth of skilled workers, which aligns perfectly with the Australian firm’s need for experienced auto technicians.

The agreement outlined that MCE would facilitate the Australian group in recruiting skilled Pakistani workforce for their industrial requirements. The Australian Director expressed enthusiasm about this potential influx of talent, while MCE has committed to supporting this initiative, demonstrating their dedication to international collaboration and skill development.

In a parallel achievement, MCE has also secured its first export order to Australia, supplying SUNVISOR, Gear Shift Knob, and Door Trim for Wrangler Jeeps. This order stems from a partnership with the same Australian auto parts import group, known for supporting local and international student communities.

This deal represents a significant milestone in strengthening ties between MCE and the Australian group, opening doors for future growth, and potentially benefiting Pakistan’s auto parts manufacturing sector and its skilled workforce.

The collaboration between MCE and the Australian group suggested a possible “brain gain” scenario, where Pakistani workers could gain valuable international experience and potentially return with enhanced skills and knowledge, benefiting the local industry.

MCE’s achievement could serve as a model for other Pakistani firms aiming to expand their global footprint, particularly in developed markets, underscoring the potential of Pakistan’s automotive sector on the international stage, showcasing both its manufacturing capabilities and skilled human resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistani workers Mashood Khan Australian auto parts Mehran Commercial Enterprises

